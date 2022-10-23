The National Police Unit stopped the search on the water near Terschelling on Saturday night because of the falling darkness, without result. The National Police Unit announced on Twitter that it would continue to search for the still-missing 12-year-old child and adult man on the water on Sunday.

The police are searching for the missing people from the boat accident between a speed boat and a water taxi on Friday, using sonar equipment. Eight people were in the water taxi, two of whom were killed. Their bodies were recovered. The police revealed on Saturday they were a 46-year-old man from Sexbierum and a 57-year-old man from Leeuwarden.

Four others were injured and the remaining two missing boat passengers are still being sought. Earlier on Saturday, Search and Rescue Netherlands (SAR) already stopped the search. A team from the volunteer organization was on the island with 23 people to help hunt for any signs of the missing persons.

The SAR volunteers drove quad bikes along the beaches and deployed two drones. People also walked along the coast to look for the bodies of the missing. The Coast Guard said earlier that the chances are very small that they are still alive.

The team will not return on Sunday, because there is no more room on the boat for SAR's people and equipment, the spokesperson said.

The captains of the two ships were released on Saturday after being detained and questioned by the police. The ferry's helmsman was also questioned and released.