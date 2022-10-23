Rijkswaterstaat has cautioned road users to be especially alert on Sunday evening because of potentially dangerous situations due to bad weather. The KNMI has issued a code yellow warning for a large part of the country because "some heavy rain and thunderstorms" are passing over the country. Local hail and heavy wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour can occur.

The code yellow warning has been issued for eight provinces. Only Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe and Overijssel appear to be spared from the storm.

There is also a warning for Monday morning. Heavy wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour can then occur again along the northwest coast. In addition to traffic, outdoor activities can also be hindered by the bad weather.

It will be very warm in the Netherlands for the time of the year in the coming week, according to Weeronline. In the south of the country in particular, it could get warmer than 20 degrees on several days. Thanks to a southerly wind, very soft air will be blown towards the Netherlands. In combination with the sometimes exuberantly shining sun, the temperature can rise considerably.

Normally around this time of year the temperature hovers around 13 to 14 degrees, but those values ​​are already exceeded by Monday with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. These temperatures will fluctuate, with heavy showers and a fairly strong wind.

Tuesday will be about 17 degrees and dry except for in the extreme west and north. The rest of the week will be virtually dry, according to Weeronline. On Wednesday, the temperature in the afternoon from north to south can reach values ​​between 18 and 22 degrees. According to current expectations, the number of days on which the maximum temperature exceeds 20 degrees in the southern provinces can even rise to three or four.