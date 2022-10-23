AZ Alkmaar lost their third match in a row on Saturday. The Alkmaarders followed up defeats to Apollon Limassol and Feyenoord with a loss against Excelsior. Feyenoord, too dropped vital points this weekend as they drew 1-1 to the newly revitalized Fortuna Sittard.

Even more damaging for AZ is the fact that their opponents were swept aside 7-1 by Ajax last weekend in the Johan Cruijff arena. Manager Pascal Jansen will be hoping to stop the rot sooner rather than later.

Siebe Horemans gave Excelsior the lead after only eight minutes. AZ was two goals down after only 31 minutes, with Marouan Azerkan doubling the Rotterdammer's lead. Yukinari Sugawara scored for AZ after 48 minutes but even with a remaining 40 minutes to get an equalizer, the Alkmaarders were unsuccessful.

Feyenoord also had a disappointing weekend drawing at home to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday. Just like AZ, Feyenoord let Fortuna Sittard pick up an early goal. Inigo Cordoba gave Sittard the lead after nine minutes. Fortuna Sittard has had a good run of form since Julio Velazquez was appointed as the new manager replacing Sjors Ultee in the hot seat. Feyenoord equalized through Javairo Dilrosun right after halftime, but Arne Slot's men could not get the winning goal.

FC Twente picked up a hard-fought win in Leeuwaarden away to Cambuur to put them only one point behind AZ in the table. A dramatic late penalty from Ricky van Wolswinkel in the 97th minute gave the Tukkers a vital victory.