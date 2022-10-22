More than 80 underage asylum seekers staying in a tent in Stadskanaal were given moldy bread for breakfast on Friday, according to the NOS.

Vluchtelingenwerk Nederland first reported the moldy bread, which The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) then confirmed. The COA called the oversight "start-up problems," saying employees are helped by volunteers from the municipality and were doing their best.

"This is typical of the degrading way these children are currently treated," said Vluchtelingenwerk Nederland. "Many of them had already spent nights on hard plastic chairs or on the floor before they arrived at the emergency shelter."

The children, who are between the ages of 15 and 18, were moved to the emergency shelter in Stadskanaal because the Ter Apel application center is overcrowded. There are currently 300 minors at the Ter Apel application center. A judge ruled two weeks ago that only 55 unaccompanied minors could stay at the application center at a time.

However, vulnerable asylum seekers –– including minors who are applying without their parents –– are not officially allowed to be accommodated in crisis emergency shelters since last week, according to the NOS. The Council for Refugees said the accommodation is a "nice gesture from the municipality."

"But the judge's ruling has not been able to ensure that these children could at least have a decent breakfast without mold," a spokesperson for Council for Refugees told the NOS.