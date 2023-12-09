The Stadskanaal municipal council will hold an emergency debate on Monday evening on the crisis reception of asylum seekers in the municipality. In the debate, the council will also call on other municipalities to do their bit to relieve the overcrowded asylum seekers' home in Ter Apel.

All parties in the council want to debate the admission on Monday, mayor Klaas Sloots wrote in the announcement of the meeting. "The emergency debate was requested in response to the emergency reception in our municipality in order to appeal to all Dutch municipalities to take responsibility to relieve the ongoing distressing situation in Ter Apel and to do their part in a humane shelter of asylum seekers."

The temporary night shelter in Stadskanaal was opened on Thursday evening. The heated tents offer space for 200 people. Another hundred reception places became available on Friday in a student complex in the city of Groningen.