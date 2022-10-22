An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred at Wirdum in Groningen on Saturday afternoon. According to the KNMI, the quake happened at 12:14 p.m.

The shock occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers and was induced, according to the KNMI. That means there is no natural cause. Earthquakes occur more frequently in Groningen as a result of gas extraction.

Earlier this month there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 near Wirdum.