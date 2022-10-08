The magnitude 3.1 earthquake near the village of Wirdum in Groningen on Saturday morning had a "major impact," said Eemsdelta Mayor Ben Visser. The Groningen Mining Damage Institute (IMG) received 90 damage reports until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

"This morning a heavy earthquake near Wirdum that was felt far in the periphery. This has a major impact, materially and mentally. I don't get used to it. I wish everyone a lot of strength," said the mayor on Twitter.

The KNMI registered an aftershock with a force of 1.2 at the Groningen village of Garrelsweer at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday morning. This is more common after stronger earthquakes, said a spokesperson for the KNMI. The aftershock was probably felt by few people. Garrelsweer is located near Wirdum, where the original earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m.

"Unfortunately, Groningen residents are used to earthquakes, it is kind of second nature," said the spokesperson for the Security Region, who speaks of a very big bang. "People will circle the house in daylight to make an inventory of damage. Reports are expected to come in during the day and weekend."

State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief called the earthquake near Wirdum "another heavy blow to Groningen." He wants to do everything he can to end gas extraction in the Groningen field as soon as possible, the State Secretary for Mining writes in a response.

"I wish all Groningen residents a lot of strength. Gas extraction in Groningen is unsafe and, in addition to damage, also causes fear and uncertainty. That is why I am doing everything I can to close the Groningen field as soon as possible," said Vijlbrief.

The minister will be heard next week by the parliamentary inquiry committee for natural gas extraction in Groningen. He will then hold the final public hearings.

People can report earthquake damage to the Groningen Mining Damage Institute. Of the damage reports, 63 come from the so-called effect area of ​​the earthquakes. There have been five reports of a potentially acutely unsafe situation, where safety inspections will be carried out.

"The earthquake of 3.1 near Wirdum shows once again that Groningen is unsafe," responded the Bodem Beweging from Groningen, an association that stands up for the interests of residents who are affected by gas extraction in Groningen. "Where is the legally established end date for gas extraction? Only then can we be sure that the gas extraction problems –– in the long term –– will stop," the association tweeted. "Groningers feel angry, sad, but above all very powerless."

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake was among the 10 strongest earthquakes in Groningen of all time.