The 167 child asylum seekers staying on a cruise ship in Amsterdam’s Westelijk Havengebied are not yet attending school. A spokesperson for Alderman Rutger Groot Wassink confirmed this after a report by Het Parool. “The teacher shortage and lack of space in the city creates challenges.”

About a thousand asylum seekers, including 167 children, have been living on the cruise ship in Amsterdam since early October. Then the municipality reported that it was still working on arranging education at regular schools in Amsterdam.

School boards arrange the education for “newcomers” in close cooperation with the municipality. “Together, we try to realize a suitable place for every child within Amsterdam education as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) provides educational daytime activities,” said the spokesperson.