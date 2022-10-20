Two women suffered minor injuries when they were victims of a home invasion robbery in Rotterdam early Thursday morning. Before the incident took place, a family member related to the victims was held captive and robbed five kilometers away. Police have not determined if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made in either case.

Two men broke into a home on Overijsselsestraat at about 12:45 a.m. in the Charlois district of Rotterdam. The two women who were inside at the time were tied up and threatened with a firearm, police said. The assailants ransacked the home, stealing several items including jewelry.

"The residents were left bewildered and upset. The assailants fled in a passenger car," police stated.

A short prior to that, police said the victims' family member was pulled into a car near the intersection of Sommelsdijkstraat and Slinge in the Hillesluis neighborhood of the Feijenoord district. He was held hostage, and was released after a few hours. He also suffered from minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or the kidnapping should contact criminal investigators in Rotterdam, police said.

Authorities did not release a description of any suspects believed to be involved in either incident.