The riot police arrested 20 young people in Osdorp, Amsterdam, on Tuesday evening after hours of them lighting fireworks and committing vandalism in the area. The problem causers are not from Osdorp, neighborhood fathers said to AT5.

The unrest happened around the fun fair in Tussen Meer. The municipality asked the fair to close at 7:00 p.m. due to unrest on previous nights. From then on, the area around the fun fair was a mad house, a local said to the Amsterdam broadcaster. “It is completely crazy in Osdorp again after the fun fair closed.”

Police in plain clothes tried to de-escalate the situation. As did neighborhood fathers and street coaches, but it was to no avail. At 10:15 p.m., the riot police intervened and arrested 20 young people. They are suspected of vandalism and lighting fireworks, among other things.

“We have been informed by the police that they are boys from outside Osdorp. So not from Osdorp. I want to emphasize that,” a neighborhood father said to AT5. “That is why they do not listen to us.”

These young people act like they’re in someone else’s backyard, the neighborhood father said. “Because they won’t run into their parents here. They won’t run into anyone here. So they can do what they want. Because our boys from Osdorp would never do this. Especially if they see us come to them from the mosque to reprimand them.”