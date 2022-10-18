Eindhoven Airport halted all departing flights on Tuesday morning due to poor visibility caused by thick fog. Two people died in a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles on the N305 near Biddinghuizen on Tuesday morning, the Flevoland police said on Twitter. The police warned motorists to drive carefully as fog is reducing visibility throughout the country.

"Departure is possible at Eindhoven Airport. Arrival is not possible at this moment," the airport said on Twitter, advising travelers to check their airline for current flight information.

At around 7:30 a.m. Weeronline reported visibility at Schiphol is only around 70 meters. The Amsterdam airport hasn't announced any flight disruptions yet, though it lists many delays on its website.

The police reported the accident on the N305at around 7:15 a.m. Emergency services are at the scene of the crash. The police did not say if anyone else got hurt.

The Biddinringweg is closed between Gooiseweg and Drontenweg to give emergency services space to work.

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning of poor visibility due to fog for the entire Netherlands, except the Wadden islands, on Tuesday morning. Visibility is less than 200 meters in many places, the meteorological institute said. The fog should dissipate by the end of the morning.