A shooting in a busy part of the center of Amsterdam left two people injured, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on the Oude Turfmarkt, near the Rokin metro stop north of Muntplein. No arrests were announced in the immediate aftermath.

Gewonde bij schietpartij centrum Amsterdam https://t.co/R2stt7rCLu — Redactie 112Vandaag (@112Vandaag) October 18, 2022

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with a trauma team traveling by helicopter. Paramedics transferred one of the two wounded people to an area hospital by ambulance. The other person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told local news outlet AT5 they heard three or four gunshots. Soon after, a police helicopter circled above the area monitoring the situation.

At least one person was seen fleeing the scene. Authorities used the Burgernet alert system to say they were looking for two persons of interest. The two were described as being in their late twenties, both with a darker colored skin tone. One of the two was wearing darker clothes and a baseball cap.

Anyone who saw people matching the description leaving the area should contact emergency services. Police said the public should not approach them.

The motive behind the shooting was not known, police told media outlets. They asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.

It was at least the second shooting in the city center with multiple injuries in three days. Early Sunday morning, two people were hurt in a shooting near the city’s Central Station. They were both hospitalized.