A portion of Amsterdam Central Station was blocked off on Saturday night because of a shooting in the vicinity. Several people in the station witnessed the incident, according to the NOS.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., according to AT5. The shooter fled afterwards and is being sought by the police. At least two people were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. The condition of the victims is unknown.

Many police officers were deployed to the area and part of the station was roped off on the IJ side. The police also interrogated witnesses in the busy station.

Amsterdam-centrum. Twee gewonden bij #schietpartij in hal van #centraal station #Amsterdam op de Ruijterkade. Een slachtoffer zou gestoken zijn. Het schietincident vond om 00.36 uur plaats. Beiden slachtoffers per amb naar zkh. Twee verdachten te voet ervandoor. #politieonderzoek pic.twitter.com/qnWu6EvoY7 — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) October 16, 2022

Several travelers could not continue their trip because part of the station was blocked off, the NOS reported.