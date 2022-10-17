Police in the Netherlands said that a 36-year-old man who was sitting in his car was shot dead early on Sunday in Dordrecht. Witnesses said they heard multiple shots in rapid succession. No arrests have been announced. The shooting prompted the mayor to shut a local cafe.

The victim was identified as Remsley Eisden from Dordrecht, Zuid-Holland, police said. The man was born on Curacao, and moved to the Netherlands when he was 15. He was raising his children in the country, and said in a video message last year that he was living a good life in the Netherlands.

The shooting incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on Van den Tempelstraat. The perpetrators had left the scene before police arrived. Investigators secured the area and canvassed the neighborhood, while forensic investigators found multiple shell casing.

The victim’s car was riddled with damage from the bullets. At least 14 evidence tags were placed on the street to indicate where evidence was found, according to a photo shared by authorities.

Witnesses told local media outlets they heard many shots fired. At least 12 shots can be heard in eight seconds of security camera footage supposedly from the area of the shooting, which happened on Van den Tempelstraat.

“Officers and paramedics were quick to respond, but help was to no avail,” police said. They asked anyone with information about the case, or with camera footage from the area, to contact them immediately.

In a video posted online in July 2021, Eisden said he moved to the Netherlands to join his mother and three older brothers. Once he and his brothers were established, and living comfortably, His mother moved back to Curacao, Eisden said.

“I don’t want to go back to Curacao. I have everything here. My house, my work, my children, my own family. After eight days on Curacao, I always long to go home.”

Later on Sunday, Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kloff ordered the closure of a cafe located near the crime scene. No connection between the Bagatelle III cafe on Thorbeckeweg and the incident was immediately released.

“This is a serious incident in which someone has been killed,” Kolff said. “Public order has also been seriously disturbed.” He offered his sympathies to Eisden’s surviving family members and friends, and noted that area residents were shocked by the incident.

“In order to restore peace in the neighborhood, to restore public order and partly at the request of the police, I have decided to close the cafe in question for at least two weeks.”