Feyenoord did very good business in the Eredivisie on Sunday, defeating league leaders AZ in Alkmaar 1-3. Orkun Kokcü, Sebastian Szymanski, and Danilo scored the goals for the Rotterdammers.

Both sides played in Europe on Thursday, and both were left disappointed. AZ lost to Apollon Limassol, while Feyenoord drew at home to FC Midtjylland.

Feyenoord showed the first sign of danger. Sebastien Szymanski spun on the edge of the AZ area before taking a shot that bounced back off the post.

The match was very even, with both teams having spells of possession. Yet it was AZ who struck the first blow. Jesper Karlsson started the attack by dropping off to receive the ball. He then found the onrushing Pantelis Hatzdiakos, whose cross was perfect for Jens Odgaard to head into the Feyenoord net.

However, the lead did not last long, as Feyenoord was awarded a penalty three minutes later. Santiago Gimenez ran past Sam Beukema, whose outstretching leg caught the young Mexican striker. Captain Orkun Kokcü converted the penalty.

Feyenoord center-back Jacob Rasmussen got lucky after 33 minutes as his chested back pass to goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was intercepted by ex-Feyenoord midfielder Jordy Clasie. Rasmussen and Feyenoord will have been relieved to see Clasie’s attempt go wide.

Szymanski was more successful with his second attempt of the day. After running through a significant gap in the AZ midfield, he shot near the edge of the area. The Polish midfielder hit his shot straight at AZ goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst who will be disappointed that he let the shot go in to give Feyenoord the lead.

AZ kept pushing but could not penetrate the Feyenoord defense and create meaningful chances. Arne Slot’s team put the game to bed after 82 minutes. Danilo scored his 7th goal of the season, and you will struggle to find much better all season. The Brazilian smashed a shot into the top corner from around 25 meters.

Feyenoord leapfrogged AZ in the table with this victory jumping up to second. AZ could also drop another place if Ajax beat Excelsior in Amsterdam tonight.