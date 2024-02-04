Feyenoord has put AZ at an almost unbridgeable disadvantage in the battle for an automatic spot in next year's Champions League. Arne Slot's team won 1-0 in Alkmaar and has 11 more points than the Alkmaarders. AZ now shares fourth place with Ajax but has a better goal difference.

The top two clubs in the Eredivisie have an automatic spot in the Champions League next season. The team that finishes third will have to qualify first. Feyenoord has 10 points less than league leader PSV and 5 points more than FC Twente in third place.

Feyenoord started convincingly at AZ and quickly took the lead. Quinten Timber hit the post from a free kick, after which Mats Wieffer scored from the rebound: 0-1. Timber played as the most attacking midfielder. Calvin Stengs returned to the starting line-up after an injury, this time as a right winger. That was at the expense of Bart Nieuwkoop.

After that early setback, it took a while for AZ to recover. The Alkmaarders got their first chance halfway through the first half. Top scorer Vangelis Pavlidis shot at goal from a difficult angle, while Ruben van Bommel was in a better position at the far post.

That moment was the catalyst for a series of chances and possibilities for the home team. Dani de Wit got the most significant chance. The midfielder saw his effort stopped from close range by Justin Bijlow in the 25th minute.

Feyenoord's goalkeeper had to be replaced not much later. The goalkeeper injured his right foot or right leg for the umpteenth time in his career. Bijlow was carried off the field with tears in his eyes. It is unclear whether his injury will have consequences for the upcoming European Championships in June. The Dutch team will play two more friendly matches at the end of March against Scotland and Germany, which is the last time they will meet before preparation for the European Championship starts.

AZ had a lot of possession in the second half but was much less threatening. Great opportunities were not forthcoming for the home team, which has not yet managed to win in three matches under interim coach Maarten Martens. Debuting substitute Lequincio Zeefuik tested goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther with a long shot.

Feyenoord and AZ will face each other again on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the KNVB Beker in De Kuip.