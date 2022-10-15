A Noord-Holland police chief is being investigated by the National Police for possible racist comments. He allegedly made the comments in April of this year, according to NRC.

The incident occurred during an iftar celebration of the Noord-Holland police unit, at which former police officer and well-known TV presenter Dwight van van de Vijver gave a lecture on diversity and inclusion. Van van de Vijver said he was then insulted by Wim van Vemde, the chief of the unit, who allegedly said "men in Curaçao are lazy and bad fathers," according to NRC.

Van Vemde denies making this comment, although he does admit to a "single comment" that was "experienced as insulting," deputy chief of police Liesbeth Huyzer told the newspaper. "He says he immediately apologized for this," she said.

Van van de Vijver said he does not remember an apology. In a meeting between the two on Tuesday, Van Vemde said he apologized again.

The National Police hope to clarify what exactly transpired in April and how the Noord-Holland police unit dealt with it, according to NRC.