The Amsterdam district of the police department is investigating multiple officers for allegations they shared offensive and discriminatory messages in private WhatsApp groups. Nine police officers were reassigned, and a tenth was suspended from the Amsterdam district. Additionally, a Rotterdam police officer was also reassigned, as well as a staff member from the police operations center.

"The existence of the WhatsApp groups emerged in two criminal investigations," police said, without specifying the context of those investigations. Details of the specific messages also have not been released due to the ongoing inquiries, but they were described by police as being "seriously transgressive and discriminatory."

Police said the officers were involved in two specific WhatsApp groups. One message group included the ten Amsterdam police officers. The other included one of them, the Rotterdam officer, and the operations worker. The team within the Amsterdam police department handling integrity and complaints is trying to determine "each individual's role and contribution within the WhatsApp groups."

"We're going to get to the bottom of this," pledged Frank Paauw, the chief of the Amsterdam district police department. "Insults, bullying and discrimination have no place within our police organization, and are at odds with the police we want to be and must be: honest, reliable, courageous and connectivity."

Two weeks ago, six Rotterdam police employees faced disciplinary action for misogynistic, discriminatory, and inappropriate comments made in a another private WhatsApp group. That long-running investigation led to one officer being fired, and others were handed varying punishments, including conditional dismissal, transfer, and written warnings. The severity of the penalties depended on their involvement and specific remarks.

Rotterdam Police Chief Fred Westerbeke expressed disappointment and emphasized the importance of respectful behavior, accountability, and inclusivity within the department. He acknowledged the damage to public trust and reiterated the commitment to professional conduct both on and off duty.

While prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, the police department deemed the messages unacceptable and in violation of professional conduct. The five officers who will keep their jobs were ordered to participate in diversity and inclusion training.

The recent decision in Rotterdam also followed a separate 2020 case where officers there faced an internal investigation for racist comments and slurs used in another group chat.