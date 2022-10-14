There has been an Ebola outbreak in Uganda. The outbreak affects several regions of the African country that are frequented by tourists. Dutch health institute RIVM therefore increased the Ebola alert level, asking doctors and travelers to be alert. “However, the risk of patients with this disease in the Netherlands remains low.”

“RIVM asks medical professionals to be alert to symptoms that could indicate Ebola among people who have traveled to Uganda,” the institute for public health and the environment said on Thursday. “Travelers returning from these areas are also advised to be alert to symptoms.”

Uganda reported new Ebola cases in the districts of Mubende, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Kasanda, and Kagadi. The Bunyangabu region, in particular, is a popular tourist spot.

“Anyone who travels to these areas is strongly advised not to eat bushmeat, not to touch any animals, and to avoid contact with confirmed or possible patients or deceased individuals.”

Ebola is a severe viral hemorrhagic fever. About half of the people who became infected in previous outbreaks have died. The disease often starts with fever, headache, and muscle pain and then progresses to internal bleeding.