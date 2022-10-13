The loved ones of Carlo Heuvelman called on the suspects in the Mallorca case to break their silence, speaking in court on Thursday. “What did Carlo do to you that night? He was kicked to death after being beaten,” his mother, Petera Heuvelman, said. “I hope I get that answer someday. That you guys have the guts to say what happened.”

Carlo’s parents are hurt by the fact that none of the nine suspects have opened up about who fatally assaulted their son. Father Willem Heuvelman: “We once again make an urgent appeal to all the young adults involved in this case and to their parents to break this silence. Sooner or later, you’ll have a crisis of conscience. We have no use for misplaced sympathy or compassion. We want answers.”

The 27-year-od Carlo from Waddinxveen sustained fatal injuries in a brawl between his friends and a group of other Dutch tourists around 2:00 a.m. on 14 July 2021 on the boulevard of the seaside resort of El Arenal on Mallorca. He ended up unconscious on the street in front of bar De Bierexpress, after which he was allegedly kicked several times. Heuvelman died in a hospital four days later.

Today was the first time his loved ones were physically present in the same courtroom as the suspects. In addition to his parents, Carlo’s girlfriend Lisa also used her right to speak. “I wonder every day how it is possible that there are people who have this on their conscience. It makes me sick again and again,” she said. “I miss Carlo. I miss him. I miss us.”

Carlo’s mother described her son as her “beautiful, sweet, affectionate boy whom I protected and for whom I would give my life. My soul mate, my conversation partner in everything.” She told the suspects: “I hope that if you are lucky enough to become a father one day, you will remember my words today.”

“We are now almost 15 months later. It feels like yesterday, which feels like a punch in the stomach. We will have to carry this traumatic experience with us for the rest of our lives,” added Carlo’s father.

Sanil B., Mees T., and Hein B., the three suspects accused of involvement in Heuvelman’s death, responded to his loved ones’ appeal. “It is horrible what has happened in your life, what you are going through. I cannot say how much compassion I have. And I wish I could give you the answers. I hope whoever got into a fight with your son that night gets a crisis of conscience,” said Sanil B.

Four of Heuvelman’s friends had their victim statements read out by their lawyer, just like a victim from another group of friends. His nose got broken in an earlier brawl that night. The suspects responded little or not at all to these statements.