The Tweede Kamer’s Integrity Investigation Board proposed that FvD leader Thierry Baudet be suspended as a parliamentarian for seven days because he refuses to declare his ancillary income of almost 75,000 euros. It is very rare that the integrity board proposes the suspension of a Member of Parliament.

It concerns the income Baudet receives from the sale of his books. According to NU.nl, Buadet earned 85,000 euros through his company THPB Media B.V. in 2020. Parliamentarians are obliged to declare any additional positions, income, gifts, and donations in a public register. Baudet refuses, even after the Integrity Board reprimanded him in March.

The Integrity Board also advised that the Tweede Kamer reprimand two other FvD parliamentarians - Freek Jansen and Gideon van Meijeren. They also did not properly declare their ancillary positions and income. This is their first reprimand, which is why the Board did not advise suspension like with Baudet.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, will vote on the Integrity Board’s proposals on Tuesday. If a majority votes in favor of Baudet’s suspension, he will not be allowed to participate in parliamentary debates for seven days. His vote will still count, however.

The Tweede Kamer established the Integrity Investigation Board in April last year to investigate complaints about violations of the parliamentarians’ code of conduct.