Thierry Baudet, the leader of the far-right political party, FvD, was reprimanded by the Tweede Kamer on Tuesday for his refusal to disclose his additional jobs. Baudet was also instructed to register those functions in a vote by the members of the Tweede Kamer.

The board investigating integrity issues on behalf of the Tweede Kamer recommended those sanctions last week after studying the matter. Baudet himself did not want to cooperate in that investigation, which was triggered by a complaint from a citizen. A large majority in parliament supported those recommendations.

The most severe sanction is a one-month suspension. A person concerned may not participate in debates, but may participate in voting.

MPs must report their additional positions, extra income, and donations received in a public register to avoid a conflict of interest, or the appearance of a conflict. The board concluded that Baudet violated the Code of Conduct, which the Tweede Kamer drew up itself.

The investigation determined that Baudet is a board member of the limited company, Forum voor Democratie BV, that he is the director of THPB Media BV. These two positions include commercial activities.

The instruction from the Tweede Kamer means that he must still disclose the positions to the register, which can be found on the Tweede Kamer's website. Baudet already announced last week that he does not intend to give up his additional positions or his additional income. Baudet also wrote several books which earned him tens of thousands of euros last year alone.

The lack of transparency has opened the door to a several questions about the source of Baudet's income, including renewed concern about rumors he has ties to Russian financing. His former colleague, Henk Otten, suggested that Baudet is like a Manchurian candidate who speaks out divisively in favor of Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, while earning income from those he supports. The Tweede Kamer has also considered cutting off FvD from accessing briefings about the war in Ukraine.