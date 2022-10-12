The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested two people at Schiphol on Monday for people smuggling and identity fraud. The suspects are a 40-year-old man from Rotterdam and a young man the authorities believe is underage. He was traveling on someone else’s passport.

The two were traveling together from Greece to the Netherlands. Crew members on their flight alerted the Marechaussee because they were acting oddly.

The Marechaussee arrested the Rotterdam man for trying to smuggle the boy into the Netherlands. The boy, who was traveling on a Dutch passport that didn’t belong to him, is in custody for identity fraud. He also had a Greek foreign nationals document on him.

Both suspects are in custody for further investigation. The Marechaussee is trying to confirm the boy’s identity.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. The service is responsible for border security, including at ports and airports.