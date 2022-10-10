The police arrested 17 people in Dordrecht on Thursday for trying to smuggle drugs out of the Netherlands by car. The arrests were part of an international stop-and-search action against drug trafficking and -tourism, the Dutch police said on Monday.

About 70 cops from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Luxembourg worked together in the action. They stopped and searched 40 vehicles.

One suspect, driving a French vehicle, was arrested in Belgium after a police chase on the A16. The police found 40 kilograms of ecstasy in the car.

During the action, the police also seized 25 kilograms of hashish and 500 grams of cocaine. They also confiscated five cars for transporting drugs or because the diver had been caught multiple times without incense.

The police also fined and drew up official reports against multiple drivers for speeding and driving without a license. “Remarkably, one in four drivers checked were driving under the influence,” the police said.

The campaign originated from the Hazeldonk partnership, which is focused on combatting international drug transport and the underlying distribution networks.