A woman died in a home fire on Mauritsstraat in Amsterdam-Oost on Monday morning. She was in the apartment where the fire started. Ten other residents of the apartment building were treated for smoke inhalation, NH Nieuws reports.

The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building. First responders arrived to see flames coming out through the apartment’s windows.

The emergency services evacuated several homes as firefighters fought to keep the fire from spreading to other apartments. They managed to keep it localized to the home it started in and extinguished the blaze a short time later.

Evacuated residents received accommodation in a nearby hotel.