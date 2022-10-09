A bicyclist who was found injured in Helmond during the early morning hours on Sunday was the apparent victim of a hit-and-run accident. Emergency services records show Dispatchers sent an ambulance to the Noord-Brabant city at about 2:45 a.m., with police also sent to the scene on Europaweg near the Esso petrol station.

The wounded man was found lying on the street near an intersection, according to Omroep Brabant. By the time emergency services workers arrived, the vehicle involved in the accident was nowhere to be seen.

Paramedics transported the man by ambulance to an area hospital. The severity of his injuries was not immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing later Sunday morning. No vehicle description was released overnight, and police did not publicly disclose information about any possible suspects.