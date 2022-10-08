Two councilors from the city of Berkane in Morocco went into hiding after a business trip to Zeist in September, according to RTV Utrecht. They are thought to be somewhere in the Netherlands or France.

A delegation from Berkane consisting of the mayor, aldermen, councilors and city employees arrived in Zeist on Sept. 13 on a working visit. During their stay, the representatives met with various organizations and officials in the Dutch city. However, two members of the delegation, Mustapha Sebbani and Abdelghani Kili, disappeared before their flight back to Morocco.

One councilor posted on Facebook, "We had no choice but to seek freedom and justice outside the homeland." It is unknown where they are currently residing. According to RTV Utrecht, several Moroccan sources believe Sebbani and Kili are now staying in the Netherlands or France. One of the councilors has changed his residence to Amsterdam on Facebook.

People who participated in meetings with the Moroccan delegation told RTV Utrecht that there were no signs the two councilors would flee. "It was very pleasant," a spokesperson from the organization Empower in Zeist said of their meeting with the Berkane delegation.

The municipality of Zeist also said it was not aware of the councilors' plans. After the two groups said goodbye on Sept. 16, the Moroccan delegation "went its own way," a spokesperson told RTV Utrecht.

Using business trips as a means to go into hiding in Europe is not uncommon for citizens of Morocco and other countries, Rian Ederveen of Stichting LOS told RTV Utrecht. "We often see this with conference participants, top athletes and musicians who do not return to their own country after a trip. They see no future in Morocco and try it here."

The Dutch city of Zeist and Moroccan city of Berkane have a partnership that stretches back 18 years. The last meeting between officials from the two cities was in 2019, when a delegation from Zeist took a trip to Berkane.

"We remember valuable and enriching moments from a warm friendship," said Zeist Mayor Koos Janssen after the arrival of the group from Berkane. "I look forward to inspiring each other and further strengthening our friendship in the coming days."