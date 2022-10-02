AZ Alkmaar is top of the table in the Eredivisie after eight rounds of matches. This resulted from PSV, Ajax, and Feyenoord failing to win their games this weekend. PSV suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Cambuur in Leeuwarden.

Goals from Silvester van der Water, Mitchel Paulissen, and Sai van Wermerskerken gave Cambuur a shock victory over Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team. It was only the second victory of the season for Cambuur. "This is a painful and heavy defeat. We will just have to take it on the chin", Van Nistelrooij told reporters after the match.

AZ is now top of the table in the Eredivisie as they brushed aside Groningen in de Euroborg; AZ came out 1-4 winners with goals from Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson, Milos Kerkez, and Mayckel Lahdo. US international Ricardo Pepi scored FC Groningen’s solitary goal.

Vitesse’s season went from bad to worse as they lost 3-0 to FC Twente, putting them into one of the three potential relegation spots. This was the first match for new manager Phillip Cocu who succeeded the German Thomas Letsch, who announced earlier this week that he was joining VFL Bochum in the German Bundesliga. Twente’s goals were scored by Joshua Brenet, Virgil Misidjan, and Gijs Smal.

Fortuna Sittard made it two wins out of two for new manager Julio Velazquez by beating FC Volendam on Sunday. Umaro Embalo and Oguzhan Özyakup gave Sittard a 2-0 win and pushed them up to 14th place.