Several former politicians reacted on Twitter on Saturday to the sudden departure of Khadija Arib from parliament amid a controversial investigation.

"This is so sad," wrote Amsterdam PvdA leader Marjolein Moorman. "The Netherlands will lose a great representative of the people with the departure of Khadija Arib. A woman with strength and courage and her heart in the right place. She will be missed very much."

PVV leader Geert Wilders believes that Tweede Kamer chairman Vera Bergkamp and the executive committee have failed. "They are not about MPs, they did not inform Arib in time, talked about her behind her back and it is possible that there was also a leak from among them. Disgraceful. Good luck Khadija Arib, you do not deserve this," he said.

Gert-Jan Segers, ChristenUnie leader, speaks of "a sad decision". "I have no idea what happened behind and in front of the scenes, but I do know that I have always been able to work well with Khadija. And I will miss her as a colleague."

GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver wrote, "An institute is leaving the Tweede Kamer. You were an inspiration to many, your contribution to democracy is hard to underestimate." MP Pieter Omtzigt called the issue: "A shameless lack of care in our House." He also wrote that he had "a lot of respect" for Arib's work and "the way you defended the House as an institution: thank you for that."

Former Speaker of the Tweede Kamer Frans Weisglas called Arib's departure "a shock" and says "how sad that my wonderful successor after 24 years and 5 excellent years in the House has to leave the House in this way. Her dignified statement says everything about her."

Member of Parliament Liane de Haan said that "this is not about the current or the former President of the House, but about the interests of employees. And the responsibility that the Presidium has for them."

Former PvdA leader Lodewijk Asscher called the situation "so bad and "such a shame." Asscher said Arib was "already very much missed" as chairman of the Tweede Kamer, but "it is a sad prospect that you will no longer represent me as a Member of Parliament. You remain an example."

Arib announced her resignation suddenly on Saturday, citing anonymous "dagger thrusts" after the executive board of the Tweede Kamer decided to investigate accusations against her behavior during the time she was chairman. The accusations were leveled in an anonymous letter sent to Bergkamp, the current Tweede Kamer chairman. "As a Member of Parliament I have experienced a lot in the past 24 years, but never as much as in the past 48 hours," Arib said.