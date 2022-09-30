The police have found new footage in the case of the fatal assault of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca. The video and photos were taken shortly after the assault in the villa where the suspects were staying. The police found this new evidence in August on suspect Lars van den H.’s Snapchat account, NU.nl reports.

Van den H. filmed himself, showing injuries to his knuckles, with the caption: “We just had a group fight.” He then points the camera at others in the villa. According to the police, a man says: “The head was just like that on the ground. So I don’t want to know what’s going on.” The police noted that the snippet isn’t very clear, and the man may have been saying the Dutch word for head (hoofd) or above (boven). It is also not clear whether they were talking about Heuvelman.

Heuvelman died of a brain injury in hospital four days after a fight between two groups of Dutch tourists. They fought in front of bar De Bierexpress during the early hours of July 14. Earlier that night, the same group of Dutch suspects was also in a fight in front of bar De Zaak.

Van den H. is currently only suspected of involvement in this first fight at De Zaak. Both fights are part of the criminal trial starting on Tuesday, October 4.

The police investigated Van den H.’s phone again due to a conversation co-defendant Mees T. had in prison. The police only deciphered part of what the man was saying in August, prompting them to check out Van den H.’s Snapchat account.

According to NU.nl, the police had no problem breaking into the Snapchat account because Van den H. used his date of birth as his password.

Van den H. also posted on Snapchat a day after the fight, on July 15. He posted a selfie with the caption: “Willem H. still not caught.” He was referring to criminal kingpin Willem Holleeder.