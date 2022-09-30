Today is the last day people who missed their flight due to chaos at Schiphol can apply for compensation from the airport. Staff shortages in security and baggage handling have caused massive lines at the airport for months, resulting in many travelers missing their flights despite arriving at the airport on time. Travelers can apply for compensation here.

The compensation is for people who missed their flight between April 23 and August 11 or on September 12 because they were stuck in a line at the security check. The airport will only reimburse incurred costs not covered in another way, for example, by an airline or travel insurance.

These costs include additional charges for rebooking a flight or the costs for a new plane ticket, but also travel expenses if people decided to go to their destination by car or train. The airport will also cover the costs for any accommodation that went unused when passengers did not arrive at their destination if those hotel rooms could not be canceled.

Despite Schiphol limiting the number of departing passengers and trying to recruit more security workers, the airport is still struggling with long lines at security checkpoints. Consumers association Consumentenbond, therefore, called on the airport to extend its compensation scheme.