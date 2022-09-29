Thick fog can reduce visibility to less than 200 meters in many places in the Netherlands on Thursday morning. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning covering most of the country.

The warning applies everywhere except in Zeeland and on the Wadden Islands. “Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Adjust speed and keep a safe following distance,” the KNMI warned road users. The mist should clear up by late morning.

The rest of the day will see periods of sunshine alternating with cloud cover. The coastal areas may see some rain in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 14 degrees, and there will be little wind.

Friday and the weekend will be wet, cloudy, and cool, with maximums climbing to around 16 degrees. There is a chance of strong winds on Friday night and early Saturday morning.