The Groningen Mining Damage Institute (IMG) received 52 reports of damage on Saturday after the earthquakes near Uithuizermeeden and Uithuizen. The villages in the north of Groningen were rocked on Saturday afternoon by earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. Of the reports, 22 come from the so-called effect area, the area around the epicenters of the earthquakes.

In two reports from the Uithuizen area, there may have been an acutely unsafe situation. Inspections were carried out at those addresses, but no preventive security measures were required, according to the IMG. The effect area also includes places such as Loppersum, Middelstum and Roodeschool. Normally, the IMG receives an average of seven damage reports per day from that area.

Thirty damage reports came from other locations, including Groningen, Hoogezand and Zuidhorn. Claimants can opt for a fixed compensation of 5,000 euros to settle the damage, or for a so-called custom procedure. In the second case, an expert will visit to investigate the cause and extent of the damage. It is also possible to have the damage repaired in lieu of compensation.

The first earthquake hit the village of Uithuizermeeden on Saturday afternoon with a magnitude of 2.7. Around an hour later, another earthquake shook the village of Uithuizen. The magnitude 1.7 earthquake was the second in September for the Groningen village.