An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 occurred at Uithuizermeeden in the north of Groningen on Saturday, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

The Uithuizermeeden earthquake is one of several in the past month and a half. On Sept. 9, the Groningen village of Uithuizen was hit by a 2.4 magnitude earthquake, which marked the third in as many weeks. The extraction-induced earthquakes have been a cause of controversy and protests in the region for years.

Earthquakes are becoming more frequent in that area as a result of gas extraction. The heaviest earthquake to date was on Aug. 16, 2012, near Huizinge. It had a magnitude of 3.6.

The Groningen Institute for Mining Damage reported earlier this month that tens of thousands of Groningen residents are still eligible for earthquake damage compensation. However, activists have warned victims about accepting the one-off payment, saying no new damage can be reported at the same address again except in the event of a serious earthquake.