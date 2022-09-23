A police officer was assaulted in a clash with rioting football fans in Schliderswijk in The Hague on Thursday evening. The police arrested one man for assaulting the cop and not following police orders, a police spokesperson said to Omroep West.

A few dozen football fans gathered at the intersection of Hoefkade and Vaillantlaan after the national football team of Turkey drew against Luxembourg in the Nations League, resulting in the Turks promoting to the second highest level of the tournament.

The football fans celebrated with loud honking. They also set a waste container and a bicycle on fire. The police responded to protect firefighters extinguishing the fire, a police spokesperson said to Omroep West.

Wederom onrust in de Schilderswijk. Situatie lijkt inmiddels onder controle. pic.twitter.com/Jcs2JpIDMi — Nur Icar (@IcarNur) September 22, 2022

According to the police spokesperson, the football supporters threw glass at the police officers and set off fireworks. The police managed to break up the party, and calm returned to the neighborhood around midnight.