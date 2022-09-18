KLM is canceling 22 flights that would depart from Schiphol on Sunday because of the enormous crowds at the airport, a spokesperson reported on Saturday evening. The canceled flights are to European destinations.

The airline already canceled 34 flights on Saturday. The planes still left without passengers to pick up travelers at their destination, since Schiphol specifically asked that departing travelers be limited. KLM previously indicated that more flights on Monday could be canceled.

The airport announced on Friday that, until the end of next month, around 9,000 fewer passengers will be allowed to depart from the airport every day than previously indicated. This is necessary because there are too few security guards at Schiphol for the checks.

There have been long queues at the airport for the past week. On Thursday, it was announced that Dick Benschop is stepping down as CEO of Schiphol. Pressure on Benschop had mounted after months of chaos caused by staff shortages.