A 20-year-old motorist from Sint Willebrord in Noord-Brabant was arrested Friday evening after a wild chase. He is charged with attempted manslaughter and dangerous driving.

The arrest was preceded by a chase through Putte, Ossendrecht, Huijbergen and Wouwse Plantage and over the A58. The driver was driving very dangerously and tried several times to ram a police car off the road.

The chase began with a check of a possible drug deal in Putte. One car immediately took off, followed by the police. The driver sped, passed cars on the right, hit a traffic sign, drove into an exit ramp against traffic and almost drove into oncoming traffic while passing other cars.

Meanwhile, the police car received assistance from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and other police units. The man then rammed into two police cars that tried to close in on him.

In the end, the police managed to force the man on the exit of the A58 near Roosendaal to stop and detain him. The driver also hit a police car then. No one was injured during the events. The police have reported attempted murder. The man is in jail and had to surrender his driver's license.