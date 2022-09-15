Primary school students in Amsterdam found an Uzi while cleaning up their neighborhood. The police secured the automatic firearm, the Amsterdam police said on Facebook.

The group 8 kids from primary school KAIROS were participating in clean-up day for all primary schools in Amsterdam. Armed with dirt grabs and garbage bags, they were cleaning around the Wognumerplantsoen when Sarie spotted the gun under the bridge on Monnikendammerweg.

“Woooooooooooow a gun,” she said to her friend Mara. The kids didn’t know what to do.

“Fortunately, their classmate Toby was nearby, and he carefully picked up the weapon, took it from under the bridge, and showed it to the teacher.” The teacher called the police.

“Toby did a great job, and luckily he already had his gloves on because that way his fingerprints didn’t get on the weapon,” the police said. “Toby has promised that if he finds another weapon, he won’t pick it up or touch it and leave it alone until the police arrive.”

According to the police, the three students did a great job. “We are proud of you for doing so well.”