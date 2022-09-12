Schiphol Airport announced on Monday that it was asking airlines to cancel flights scheduled to depart that day between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. The primary airport in the Netherlands, and one of the largest in Europe, has been plagued all day with long lines of passengers queued up for hours at security security, particularly in Departures 1 and Departures 3. The airport will compensate airlines which heed the call to cancel flights.

“Staffing levels at security today are lower than what Schiphol had requested of the security companies. As a result, there is a shortage of security personnel and the number of waiting travellers is increasing, especially in Departures 3,” Schiphol said in a statement just before 3 p.m.

The airport said in the past that it expected its hiring drives and attempts to improve worker conditions had led to the recruitment of hundreds of new security staff members and baggage handlers. This was expected to lead to an end to the chaotic scenes at the airport from mid-April into August.

“After weeks of improvement, Schiphol did not expect to have to take these measures again. Employees in the terminal are doing everything they can to ensure that everyone can travel today, but unfortunately there is a chance that travellers will miss their flight due to long waiting times,” the airport stated.

Passengers who miss their flight as a result of the airport problems will be able to apply for compensation with the airport directly. There have been no major incidents at the airport as a result of the issue, a spokesperson for the Marechaussee told newswire ANP. Nevertheless, the military branch would remain on heightened alert because of the crowds present.