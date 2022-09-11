The KNMI has issued a code yellow for dense fog in many places across the Netherlands on Sunday morning. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning in most areas, according to the KNMI.

In the east and southeast, however, the fog could last until late morning. The weather will remain mostly dry and windless, and there will be sunny periods throughout.

In the northern provinces, the fog is only expected to last until 9 a.m. on Sunday, while further south it could last until 11 a.m. The KNMI warns the dense fog could create a problem for traffic.