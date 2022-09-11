A man was placed in custody Friday evening in Amsterdam on suspicion of plotting the assassination of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest after the incident was reported by De Telegraaf, but she said on Sunday that he was cleared of the allegations made against him.

She said police “responded quickly” after authorities received a report. It has since been demonstrated that the report was incorrect. She was unable to provide more details about the case, and could not confirm if the man remained in custody, or if he was suspected of other criminal activity.

According to De Telegraaf, it is a 61-year-old man from Amsterdam named Gerrit M. The detectives tracked him down through audio recordings of a conversation between him and a second, unknown person. During the conversation, the man explicitly spoke of his plans to have the prime minister killed during that conversation, the newspaper reported.

Telegraaf quoted M., claiming he made a violent threat during the phone call. "I want to kill this man. Someone has to put a firearm in his mouth and then shoot. They have to kill him, he has to go. He is at the top of the list to be killed."

He was arrested in his home on Westlandgracht in the capital. He is said to have come into contact with the police frequently in the past. "We expect to be able to say more on Monday," a spokesperson told the newspaper.