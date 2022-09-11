A 19-year-old man died in a club in Rotterdam on Saturday night during a techno party. A police spokesperson confirmed to Rijnmond that a drug overdose was the cause of death.

Around 10:30 p.m., the young man from Alphen aan den Rijn began feeling unwell at the club Now&Wow in the Maassilo, according to Rijnmond. Emergency services attempted to revive him just after 11 p.m., but were unsuccessful. Police initially told the AD that it was not certain whether the man death was connected to drug use, but a spokesperson later confirmed to Rijnmond that this was the case.

The techno party at the club, which was scheduled to run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., was canceled and partygoers were ordered outside by police. There had also been a portion of the party during the day, running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. It is not known whether the deceased attended that part of the event, according to the AD.

The organization behind the techno party, BeukenXL, announced on Instagram that it had canceled the sold-out event due to an "incident" and would refund tickets.