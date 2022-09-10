Five Dutchmen are heading to Munich, where they will compete against 115 other beer lovers in the World Cup for beer sommeliers. Three of the participants and a reserve are from Noord-Brabant, Omborep Brabant reports.

“It is the skill of recognizing flavors and discovering mistakes in beers,” Dennis Kort from Eindhoven said to the broadcaster. He is very much looking forward to Sunday. “I have been working on this for 12 years, and this will be my second World Cup. I normally recognize 9 out of 10 beers.”

This is also not the first World Cup for Bas Schampers. “Last time I came 17th. Now I hope for a place in the top ten,” he said to the broadcaster. “And if I win, it will be beautiful. Then I can travel around the world for two years to taste beer.”

The other participant from Noord-Brabant is Yoran Zonneveld from Best. Ton van Opstal from Rijen is a reserve. He will fall in if one of the other Dutch cannot participate.