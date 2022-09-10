Representatives from the NS and the trade unions FNV, CNV and VVMC resumed negotiations on Saturday to reach a collective labor agreement. The location of the talks has not been disclosed. It is expected that there will be a long talk and further negotiations could also take place on Sunday.

The unions demand, among other things, automatic compensation for price increases in the salary of NS employees. They also want a one-off payment of 600 euros and an adjustment to the scheme to stop working earlier. To reinforce their call for more wages, strikes have already been made on several occasions. Actions are also planned for next week.

The NS previously indicated that it was happy that talks are being resumed, but regrets the work stoppages. Last week, the railway operator proposed a 7.5 percent pay increase in two steps. The board also said it takes concerns about inflation among the staff seriously.

Despite the improved wage offer, NS staff went on strike in the west and northwest of the country on Friday. Due to the impact of those actions, the NS decided not to run trains throughout the country.