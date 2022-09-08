Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. She died peacefully, the palace said. Elizabeth was on the throne for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history.

"We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection,” said Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Macima, and Princess Beatrix In a statement. “Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond

with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time,” the statement continued.

”We are very grateful for our countries' close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution."

“The Netherlands remembers Queen Elizabeth Il of the United Kingdom with the deepest respect,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “During her exceptionally long reign, she was a beacon of calm and stability for her country and the world, even at moments of the greatest historical upheaval.”

He continued to say, “Queen Elizabeth combined a strong sense of duty and unflinching resolve with a light touch and a sense of humour. The characteristic manner with which she discharged her heavy responsibilities made a profound impression on everyone who met her.” He expressed his condolences to her family, and sent messages of sympathy on behalf of the Dutch government to the new British prime minister, Liz Truss.

Elizabeth succeeded her father George VI in 1952 at the age of 25, who died while she was in Kenya with her husband Prince Philip. Elizabeth and Philip were married for 74 years and had four children:l, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

The Queen was not only the UK Head of State, but also of the many countries within the Commonwealth of Nations. These include Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand. In her own country, during her decades on the throne, she was served by 15 prime ministers, including Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.

Response by King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Earlier in the day, the British royal family released news that the queen was under medical supervision, and said doctors were worried about her health. She was being kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where her children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne were present. Additionally, Charles’s wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall was there, as were her grandchildren, Prince William and Harry. Williams wife, Catherine, was initially at Windsor, while Meghan Markle accompanied Harry.

Elizabeth had a particularly eventful Tuesday, when she accepted Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation. She was then visited by Liz Truss, who Elizabeth formally asked to serve as the new prime minister. The following day, it was announced that the queen needed additional rest after the meetings.

Her fragile health in recent months led to her cancelling several appointments on the advice of her medical team. Elizabeth recently struggled with health issues, and talk to using a cane when walking. Some British media outlets reported that the queen had fallen, but that was not confirmed on the record.

On her seven decades of service, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "She has experienced so many important moments in the post-war Western world, and has interpreted them with peace, stability and also humor."