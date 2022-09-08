Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Queen Elizabeth is "in our prayers" on Thursday, after reports surfaced that she is in poor health. "It is of course terribly sad news that she is so ill and there are such great concerns," the prime minister said. "We're just waiting."

Several others, including former British Prime Ministers, also expressed concern about Queen Elizabeth's health. The 96-year-old queen is currently under medical supervision as doctors are concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace announced. Elizabeth was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where doctors were keeping her under constant medical supervision.

On Wednesday it was already announced that the queen needed to take a rest after an eventful Tuesday. She was visited by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who came to submit his resignation. Then Liz Truss was formally asked by Elizabeth to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Her fragile health in recent months led to her cancelling several appointments on the advice of her medical team.

Rutte was full of praise for the British queen, who has been on the throne for more than 70 years. "She has experienced so many important moments in the post-war Western world, and has interpreted them with peace, stability and also humor," he said. The prime minister expressed his hope that she recovers.

All of Elizabeth's children arrived at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire by Thursday afternoon. Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne were all present there, and also Camilla, Charles's wife and the Duchess of Cornwall. Her grandson, Prince William, also arrived, but his wife, Catherine, remained at home in Windsor. Her grandson Harry, who lives in the United States but was visiting the United Kingdom, also traveled to Balmoral. His wife, Meghan Markle, was originally expected to join him, but did not visit Balmoral.

It was announced last month that Harry and Meghan would fly to England, where they planned to visit several charities. On Monday, they were in Manchester for a conference, and on Thursday they were in London for the WellChild Awards, an award ceremony for children and young people who are tackling life-threatening ailments and diseases.

Elizabeth has been struggling with health problems in recent days. She has difficulty walking and has been using a cane for some time. According to British media, the queen fell, but that news was not confirmed.

David Cameron, who was the U.K. Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016, wrote on Twitter that he was "deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace. I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.“ Tony Blair, who was Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, shared a message to the same effect. Boris Johnson and Theresa May, who were prime ministers more recently, have not yet commented on the news.

In her 70 years on the British throne, Elizabeth worked with 15 prime ministers. The most recent is Liz Truss, who was named as Johnson's successor on Tuesday.