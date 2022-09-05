On Monday, many places in the Netherlands may still see thermometers climb to a tropical 30 degrees Celsius. But temperatures will gradually dip as the week continues, falling to the low twenties by Thursday - average temperatures for the time of year.

Maximums will range between 26 on the Wadden islands and 31 degrees in the southeast on Monday, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. The day will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. There will be thunderstorms in the southwest this afternoon.

The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Zeeland and Noord-Brabant between 4:00 p.m. and midnight. There will be strong winds with gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour. “Chance of lightning strikes, hail, and strong winds,” the KNMI said. “Avoid open water and open areas, do not shelter under trees.”

Tuesday could start out with showers in the northeast, but the rest of the country will be sunny and dry. Afternoon temperatures will range between 23 degrees on the coast and 30 in the east and southeast. There will be little wind.

The rest of the week will see some periods of sunshine but also rain and thunderstorms. The KNMI expects to issue code yellow storm warnings on Tuesday and Thursday. From Thursday, maximums will climb no higher than 22 degrees - average temperatures for the Netherlands in the early autumn.