We have to learn to live with the coronavirus, so the government must prepare society as soon as possible for the next phase of the pandemic, 14 agencies, including the Scientific Council for Government Policy (WRR), said in advice to the Cabinet. Among other things, the Netherlands must invest in good digital infrastructure so that the switch to online classes and medical consultations can happen smoothly in the event of a revival of the coronavirus.

“Thinking through scenarios is hardly happening in politics. The strength of this report is that these 14 organizations offer a very clear and extensive insight into the various domains,” a spokesperson for the WRR said to NOS. From education to human rights, there are recommendations for every theme in the report for five scenarios ranging from very favorable to worst case.

It is important to focus on measures and decision-making now that the number of infections is relatively low, the agencies said. It gives the government time to think calmly about the proportionality and broad consequences of the measures. “Use the good times to think through the bad times,” the agencies said.

Because both the virus and the measures to limit its spread have significant consequences. “There are many social interests, which often do not point in the same direction. Choosing one interest almost always means that another interest is not served or even harmed,” the agencies said in their report.

The government must pay particular attention to the long-term effects of its measures. “It is important that policy is aimed at more than keeping the burden of hospital care manageable,” the agencies wrote. ICU occupancy was the leading criterion when scaling measures up or down in past coronavirus waves. But it is now also clear that measures like school closures and lockdowns led to poor school performance, mental health problems, and delayed health care.

Should there be a significant revival of the coronavirus, the Cabinet must not shy away from difficult choices but discuss them honestly and in a timely manner. “A broad social consideration means difficult choices that always hurt somewhere. It is of great importance not to evade those choices.”

The agencies stressed that the Cabinet must have its “coronavirus toolbox” ready. Put measures the measures needed to fight the coronavirus, like mandatory face masks and a curfew, down in law so that they can be quickly implemented should it prove necessary.