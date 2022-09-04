The Rotterdam police arrested four people early Sunday morning who they suspect were involved in a shooting incident on the Wolphaertsbocht in the Charlois district. Earlier in the night, a shooting also occurred on the Kaneelhof in the Hoogvliet district. However, no victims have been found in either of the cases, according to tweets from the Rotterdam police.

Police are asking witnesses and those with footage to come forward as they investigate what exactly happened on the Wolphaertsbocht. The shooting incident took place around 3:40 a.m. No one was injured, as far as the police know.

Witnesses told Rijnmond that shots were exchanged before one of the shooters walked into a bar. When police arrived, they instructed everyone in the bar to come out one by one so they could be searched. Four people from the bar were arrested. Witnesses also said a victim was hospitalized, but the police have not confirmed this.

Earlier that night, at 2 a.m., the police responded to reports of a shooting on the Kaneelhof. Although they found evidence that shots were fired in the location, no perpetrator, victim or other involved person was at the scene. The shooting is under investigation.