A 20-year-old man was injured in a stabbing at Amsterdam Central Station early Sunday morning. No suspect has been arrested yet, according to the police.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. near the De Ruijterkade exit, near the IJ side. Police are investigating what the cause was and calling witnesses to come forward. "There are enough cameras in the area, so they are being watched," a police spokesperson told AT5.

According to AT5, the victim was able to speak when he was taken to the hospital. A trauma helicopter flew from Rotterdam toward Amsterdam Central Station, but in the end was not needed, according to AT5.